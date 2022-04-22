Mumbai: Journalist tries to buy bottle of wine online, duped of Rs 25,500

A 37-year-old journalist was victim of a cyber-fraud when she searched for the number of wine shops on the internet and ended up calling a fraudster who impersonated a wine shop employee and tricked her into transferring over Rs 25,000 to him. An FIR was registered by the Dindoshi police station on April 16.

The complainant, who works as an independent journalist, told the police she wanted to buy a bottle of wine as a gift for a friend on Easter. She went on Google and searched for a local wine shop, and ended up calling a number uploaded by a cyber-fraudster.

The woman was unaware that over the past few years, several fraudsters have uploaded fake numbers and duped unsuspecting customers with respect to wine, cake and sweet shops, restaurants, courier services, and helpline numbers for banks, e-wallets, online shopping portals etc.

The fraudster had told the woman he would send her the names of the wines available on WhatsApp and she could choose. The woman chose a particular wine and sent Rs 400 to him. The fraudster, however, told her the payment had not been received, and asked her to follow his instructions to complete the transaction.

On the pretext of helping her, the man made her transfer Rs 25,124 from her Google Pay account. As she was speaking to him, she received a message from her private bank alerting her about the transaction. The woman realised she had been duped, cut the call, and immediately called her bank to block her account. She subsequently approached the police.