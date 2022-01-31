Mumbai journalist gets rape threats and over 20,000 abusive tweets, registers FIR

A journalist, who is also an author, Monday registered a complaint with the Mumbai Police against trolls, who issued rape and death threats to her on Twitter and used morphed tweets.

The journalist told the Crime Branch’s cyber police that more than 20,000 abusive tweets have been posted on her Twitter handle and other social media profiles, which include rape and death threats by those people who do not agree with her opinions. The trolls also made fake social media profiles in her name and posted obscene messages, she added.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 354(a) (sexual harassment), 506(2) (death threats), 509 (intentional insult with word or act or gesture to insult modesty) and 500 (defamation) along with 66C (impersonating using computer resource) and 67 (transmitting obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act. “An offence has been registered at West Region Cyber Police Station,” said DCP, cyber, Rashmi Karandikar.

After lodging the FIR, the journalist thanked the Mumbai Police and hoped for quick action against those harassing her online.

Several of her colleagues and prominent journalists have out in support of her on social media.

The FIR was registered on January 28. The accused spread rumours that the complainant is jailed in Saudi Arabia for giving a fake news. She was also given rape threats. The FIR is against four twitter accounts and two Instagram accounts.