Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Mumbai: Exclusive open space for specially abled persons to be inaugurated at Jogger’s Park tomorrow

The fund for this project has been raised through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and is being backed by I Love Mumbai Foundation.

mumbai parkA playboard panel at the park.

Come Saturday and Mumbai will get a dedicated open space for the specially abled as a 9,000-square feet plot inside the iconic Jogger’s Park Garden in Bandra (west), which has been transformed into a disabled-friendly park, will be thrown open to public.

Civic officials said that a portion of the Jogger’s Park, an oval-shaped sea-front park located on Carter’s Road, has been converted into an open space for the specially abled. Separate entry and exit points have been set up to make the space exclusive to people with special needs.

wheelchair mgr A wheelchair merry-go-round at the park.

Jogger’s Park falls under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fund for this project has been raised through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and is being backed by I Love Mumbai Foundation. Rahul Kanal, president of this foundation, said that this will be Mumbai’s first open space that is being created exclusively for the disabled friendly population.

The park will be inaugurated by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

“There will be 32 rides such as swings, slopes and hand balls in the park that has been designed in a specific manner to make it feasible for the specially abled. Each ride and gym apparatus has been customised and the swings and slopes designed in a way that it fits the dimensions of wheel chairs easily,” said Kanal. He pointed out that the entire funding for the project has been raised through CSR, adding not a single penny from the BMC’s kitty has been used for the project despite the premises being a civic plot.

The cost of the project is pegged at Rs 30 lakh, out of which Rs 9 lakh has been spent on flooring.

arc ball Arc ball facility at the park.

Civic officials said that initially, the premises was a plot with mud and soil surface. This was later concretised following which piling works were done for installation of various apparatuses. Once the apparatuses were installed, flooring was carried out by using mat and rubber.

“We have opted for rubber padded flooring as a precautionary measure so that nobody gets hurt by falling down. There are one or two parks in Mumbai which have a few disabled-friendly apparatus but this is the first park in Mumbai that has been exclusively designed for special needs kids,” Kanal said.

Civic officials said that the walls of the premises have been designed with granite and ramps have been constructed at the entry and exit points for convenience of the visitors.

Notably, earlier in May this year, a proposal for creating a play park for special needs children was floated by the BMC. The park was supposed to come up in Juhu. However, following complaints from local residents, the project was stalled by local K/West ward of the BMC.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 09:34:54 pm
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy says his govt created over 6 lakh jobs in just three years

