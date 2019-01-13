Mumbai: Job aspirant ‘duped’ of Rs 2.85 lakh online

A 29-year-old hotel management graduate was allegedly duped of Rs 2.85 lakh under the pretext of being provided with the job of a manager at a leading five-star hotel in Malaysia. The complainant has earlier worked in a five-star hotel in Saudi Arabia for two years and after he returned to Mumbai, posted his resume on a job website, following which he was approached by alleged fraudsters.

Advertising

Complainant Shamraj Nadeem Pathan, a resident of Masjid Bunder in south Mumbai, got a case registered with the Tilak Nagar police under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, along with sections 66 (C) and (D) the IT Act this week.

In his statement to police, he said: “After I graduated in 2012, I had registered my name on the website and after returning to Mumbai I had updated that profile on November 13. A day after, I got a call from a woman who identified herself as Anupama. She enquired whether I was looking for a job in an international or domestic hotel and gave me the option of working in Dubai, Singapore and Malaysia.” As the complainant showed interest in working in a hotel in Malaysia, the caller asked him to pay Rs 4,000 as the registration fees, after which he was informed that he would soon get a call from an interviewer.

“On November 15, I got a call from a landline number and the caller posed as an HR manager of a five-star hotel. He took my interview. Later he said that he would give a report on my interview to the job website, following which Anupama called and asked me to submit the documents along with Rs 19,600 as processing fees,” said the complainant to police.

Advertising

During the course of the next 15 days, the fraudster kept calling and asked him to pay money under various pretexts. Later, he got suspicious and filed a complaint with the Tilak Nagar police.