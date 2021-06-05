scorecardresearch
Friday, June 04, 2021
Mumbai: JNPT handled 327.632 MT of liquid oxygen, medical items in May

During May, the port has implemented a host of measures to make the business, efficient, economical and opportune for the export-import community, said an official release.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 5, 2021 1:23:08 am
The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has continued its steady surge in cargo handling, including liquid oxygen, despite the lockdown.

During May, the port has implemented a host of measures to make the business, efficient, economical and opportune for the export-import community, said an official release.

During the month, JNPT handled 4,54,385 TEU (twenty foot equivalent in shipping parlance), as against 2,74,755 TEU handled in the same period during the previous year, recording a growth of 65.38 per cent.

An official said that JNPT handled 327.632 MT of liquid medical oxygen and medical accessories in May.

Sanjay Sethi, Chairman of JNPT, said, “We maintained our good performance in May and JNPT will continue to contribute towards the endeavor to battle the second wave of coronavirus…”

