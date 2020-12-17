Mumbai: JNPT completes building dedicated berth for coastal shipping

The coastal berth at JNPT is expected to handle about 2.5 million tonnes of coastal cargo. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

JAWAHARLAL NEHRU Port Trust (JNPT) has completed the construction of a dedicated berth for coastal shipping, chairperson Sanjay Sethi announced in the JNPT’s November newsletter.

The JNPT stated, “Better infrastructure for coastal shipping will decongest rail and road network besides ensuring cost competitive and effective multi-modal transportation solution. The coastal berth at JNPT is expected to handle about 2.5 million tonnes of coastal cargo, which includes coastal liquid cargo.”

“The construction of the dedicated berth is in tune with the government’s policy to promote coastal shipping to shift freight from road to an environment-friendly and cost-effective mode of transport. It also meets a constant demand from the shipping and trade fraternity,” Sethi wrote in the newsletter.

While fish markets in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar remained closed on Tuesday in protest against the upcoming port at Vadhavan, Sethi said in his note in the newsletter, “New port projects always come under intense scrutiny from environmental groups. Our plan to set up a greenfield port at Vadhavan near Dahanu in Maharashtra is no exception.”

He also stated that the JNPT will follow all environmental laws, rules and regulations and take all precautionary and mitigative measures for ecologically sustainable port development and port services in the larger interest of the nation and, in particular, that of Maharashtra.

