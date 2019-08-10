Mumbai JJ hospital: No hostel, MBBS students take turns to sleep near ward rooms

First-year MBBS students in JJ group of hospitals have no hostel accommodation and are forced to sleep in rooms along the hospital wards.

The situation also reflects in other medical colleges run by the BMC where multiple students are forced to share a room, with each taking turns to sleep.

A first-year female MBBS student, requesting anonymity, said: “Several of us sleep in side rooms in wards. There is no space in hostel.” She added that about 50 students in Grant Medical College are without hostel accommodation.

In Sion hospital, a hostel building plan has been approved but construction has not begun since three years.

According to Dr Prashant Chaudhari, president of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors in Sion hospital, the lack of accommodation is currently an issue in all medical colleges across Maharashtra.

“This year 30-40 per cent seats in both undergraduate and postgraduate courses have increased because of the Economically Weaker Section reservation introduced by the state government,” Chaudhari said.

“In Sion, five students share two bunk beds. They take turns to sleep,” he added.

The issue was also raised during the strike called by resident doctors on Wednesday where multiple demands including timely stipends were put up before the state government.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of JJ hospital, said the hospital has increased seats but subsequent increase in hostel rooms has not happened. “We have asked those who graduated to vacate the rooms,” said Chandanwale.

This year, the civic body has asked Mumbai-based MBBS students to opt out of hostel facility so that those from outside the city can be accommodated.