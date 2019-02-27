Mumbai: Complaints pour in against JJ doctor accused of harassment

AT LEAST nine doctors have individually approached the JJ hospital and the state medical education department in the past week accusing a senior gynaecology professor of harassment, following a postgraduate medical student’s complaint alleging mental and financial harassment.

In their complaints, the doctors have claimed that they had to quit their jobs, as they faced prolonged harassment at the hands of the professor, Dr Rajshree Katke.

An inquiry initiated by JJ hospital against Katke, who was earlier the superintendent of Cama and Albless Hospital, is expected to be completed by next week. Katke now heads the gynaecology unit in JJ hospital.

The complaints, accessed by The Indian Express, state that the resident doctors were forced to run Katke’s personal errands, were verbally abused, humiliated by her and forced to work for her daughters.

“She tortured me to the point of mental breakdown before signing my thesis, and after approval, she took my signature as a third author and published my thesis in her name,” alleged Dr Priyanka Pagare, who studied gynaecology under Katke between 2012 till 2015. Pagare added that she continued to bear harassment as Katke threatened not to sign her thesis.

In another complaint, Dr Ashish Waje, who worked under Katke in Cama hospital between 2014 and 2016, alleged she “would threaten to spoil my career if I resisted her demands”. Waje claimed that he was forced to pay Katke’s utility bills and buy gifts for her and her daughters at his expense.

Oncologist Dileep Nikam, who resigned from Cama hospital in August 2018, said: “I was driven to quit my job due to constant harassment. I approached the JJ hospital administration eight months ago but have received no response.”

Another doctor who resigned from Cama hospital in 2017 has now approached medical education department, claiming she was pushed into depression by Katke. “I was afraid of harming my future and faced depression. I quit in May 2017,” her letter stated.

A senior doctor from JJ hospital said they have been receiving constant complaints from current and former medical students and doctors who had previously worked under Katke. “The inquiry is going on. A few complaints that came to me have been forwarded to the inquiry committee,” said Dr Ashok Anand, the head of JJ hospital’s gynaecology department.

JJ hospital dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale said the inquiry report is expected in a few days.

When contacted, Katke said, “These are false complaints with an intention to defame me. I am a hardworking doctor and have stuck to ethical practice.”