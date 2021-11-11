scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Mumbai: 26-yr-old from Jharkhand arrested for cyber fraud

The police said that Ansari, along with other wanted accused in the case, sent a message with a phishing link to 3,500 people in one go.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
November 11, 2021 1:58:27 am
The cyber police registered an FIR on October 22 after one of the victims approached it.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s cyber police recently arrested from Jharkhand a 26-year-old man, who allegedly along with other accused sent bulk messages to people – purported to be sent by a nationalised bank – and tricked them into transferring money.

The cyber police registered an FIR on October 22 after one of the victims approached it. Based on technical evidence, it arrested Sohrab Ansari (26) from Jharkhand. Ansari runs a computer service centre.

The police said that Ansari, along with other wanted accused in the case, sent a message with a phishing link to 3,500 people in one go. The message read, “Dear Customer your ***** BANK A/C has been Suspended. Please Update your KYC immediately. click here the link xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.”

The link led people to the fake website of a nationalised bank. The victims are asked to fill up their banking details, which are used to transfer money from their accounts.

