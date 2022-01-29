Mumbai:10 arrested for theft of gold ornaments, cash worth Rs 8.19 cr from jewellery shop

TEN PEOPLE from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were arrested between January 18 and 24 for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 8.19 crore from a jewellery shop in south Mumbai.

The police said that soon after the theft, the accused escaped to their native places and hid half of the stolen valuables in a pit at a farm.

The 10 arrested men have been identified as Ganesh Kumar, Rajesh Prajapati, Kailashkumar Bhat, Himatsingh Baliya, Lokendar Rajput, Prahlad Singh Chauhan, Kisan Chauhan, Shyamlal Soni, Vikramkumar Meghwal and Uttam Ghanchi.

The theft took place early January 14. One of the employees of the shop, Ganesh Kumar, who was working at complainant Khushal Tamka’s shop, had sneaked inside the shop’s office along with Prajapati and Bhat and escaped with the cash and valuables.

“They even took the DVR of the CCTV camera installed in the office,” said an officer.

However, when Kumar did not report to work, the police started tracking him with the help of call data records and footage of CCTV cameras installed across the city.

The police came to know following the theft, Kumar, Prajapati and Bhat had gone to Borivali. “They came to know we were trailing them, so they hired a car and involved Baliya, Rajput and Prahlad Singh Chauhan, who helped them in hiding and transporting the valuables,” said the officer.

“As soon as they reached Rajasthan, Kumar involved six more accused, who further helped in hiding the stolen booty.”

The police said that while Kumar took 50 per cent of the stolen valuables, the rest was distributed among 11 other accused. “As Ganesh knew that we were chasing him, he asked Prajapati to hide his share. Prajapati went to his farm in Sirohi district, dug a pit and hid the same,” said the officer.

The police said that the first person to be arrested was Prajapati, subsequently leading to the seizure of more than 50 per cent of the gold ornaments from his farm.

He was arrested on January 18. Baliya, Rajput and Prahlad Singh Chauhan were also arrested from the same district on January 21.

“During their interrogation, we got the location of Kumar, the main accused, who was hiding in Indore. On January 22, he was arrested,” said the officer.

Following this, five more arrests were made and valuables worth Rs 7.12 crore were recovered from the 10 arrested persons.

“Two more persons are wanted in the case. We are trying to trace them,” said the officer.