Mumbai: 2 held for duping jewellers, pharmacies posing as women callers

Two persons were arrested by Navi Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit for duping jewellers and pharmacists by either paying in fake currency notes or hoodwinking them and not paying at all.

The accused, identified as Manish Ambekar, 44 and Anthony Jungli, 37, would call up their targets posing as women. According to the police, the accused have committed crimes in a similar pattern in Vashi, Pen, Alibaug and Rabale.

The police said Ambekar would make the phone calls. He would tell jewellery shop owners that he is interested in buying jewellery and ask them to come over to for measurements and collect advance payment.

“While the payments would be in fake currencies, when the jewellers would be on their way to deliver, Ambekar would ask them to drop the packages with Jungli and come and collect the money from him. However, after the delivery of the items, when the staffers would try to reach the address given by them, they would realise that the address given is wrong and no such person exists,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

The accused would make similar calls to pharmacies and pose as female doctors. They would tell them that they only have currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and would ask them to bring change. While the Rs 2,000 notes would be fake, the accused would take the real denominations from the delivery personnel given as change.

The accused were arrested using technical evidence and the police have seized cash and valuables worth Rs 5clakh from them. Ambekar, the main accused, has over 20 cases of cheating registered against him in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Pune.