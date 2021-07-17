Cybercriminals held in Noida for siphoning off Rs 12 lakh from Mumbai jeweller

July 17, 2021 11:28:13 am
Mumbai Police from the MIDC police station arrested two cybercriminals from Noida after a jeweller complained of losing Rs 12.15 lakh in a SIM-swap fraud.
The arrested were identified as Pradeep Sharma and Tejveer Singh who managed to pull off the crime by getting control of the SIM cards of a few employees of the jewellery company using malware.
During the probe, police found that while the fraud had been committed from outside the country, the two Noida-based men had assisted the accused.
Based on this, the police team went to Noida and stayed there for over a week before detaining the accused.
