Saturday, July 17, 2021
Cybercriminals held in Noida for siphoning off Rs 12 lakh from Mumbai jeweller

Police found that while the fraud had been committed from outside the country, the two Noida-based men had assisted the accused.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 17, 2021 11:28:13 am
Mumbai Police from the MIDC police station arrested two cybercriminals from Noida after a jeweller complained of losing Rs 12.15 lakh in a SIM-swap fraud. The arrested were identified as Pradeep Sharma and Tejveer Singh

The arrested were identified as Pradeep Sharma and Tejveer Singh who managed to pull off the crime by getting control of the SIM cards of a few employees of the jewellery company using malware.

During the probe, police found that while the fraud had been committed from outside the country, the two Noida-based men had assisted the accused.

Based on this, the police team went to Noida and stayed there for over a week before detaining the accused.

