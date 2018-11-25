Mumbai: Jeweller found dead in car; Police to record statements of kin, friends

The Mumbai Police will record the statements of family members and friends of the 39-year-old jeweller, who was found dead with a bullet wound inside his car at the Lalbaug area on Friday afternoon. Prima facie the police suspect it to be a case of suicide, as Ashwin Jain left behind valuables at his residence in Khatau tower of the Lalbaug area before leaving home.

The Kalachowkie police registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter.

An officer linked to the case said once the family and friends of Jain would be in a position to talk, they would record their statements to find out if anything was bothering Jain. “We have also heard that he had sent his friends a message before his body was found. We will check those messages to ascertain if it has anything to do with his death,” an officer said.

Jain, who worked in Zaveri Bazaar, left his residence on Thursday without informing his family members comprising his wife, elderly parents and children. When he did not return home till late in the night, the family members approached the Kalachowkie police station, where a missing person report was lodged. According to police, the family told the police that Jain had suffered some financial losses and had also left behind valuables in the house.

On Friday afternoon, the police received a call that some boys playing in the area had spotted the body of a man inside a car. A police team reached the spot in Lalbaug and found Jain’s body.