Mumbai: JEE & NEET aspirants can board local trains on days of exams

While JEE (Main) will be conducted from September 1 to 6, NEET has been scheduled for September 1.

Students appearing for JEE (Main) and NEET can travel by the local trains that are currently being run by Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) for those working in the essential sectors.

Both WR and CR said on Monday that the admit card of candidates appearing for JEE and NEET would be considered as their entry passes into suburban stations with companions (parents and guardians) on the days of the exams.

“Security officials at stations have been instructed suitably to allow the students on exam days. Additional booking counters will be opened at important stations for their convenience,” said an official.

Shivaji Sutar, CPRO of CR, said: “We are following the Union government’s instructions… for students, local trains are the best mode of transport.”

