scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

JCB machine hits rickshaw on BKC-Kurla road, passenger dead

Mumbai: A rickshaw carrying two passengers was moving towards Kurla when suddenly a JCB machine stationed in the middle of the road took a reverse turn and hit the rickshaw.

A man travelling in an auto-rickshaw was killed after the rickshaw was hit by a JCB machine from the side in Mumbai. (Representational image via Unsplash)

A 52-year-old man travelling in an auto-rickshaw was killed after the rickshaw was hit by a JCB machine from the side on the BKC Kurla road in Bandra (east) on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old JCB driver is arrested.

The incident took place around 11.15 pm near MMRDA ground on the BKC Kurla road. The rickshaw carrying two passengers was moving towards Kurla when suddenly a JCB machine stationed in the middle of the road took a reverse turn and hit the rickshaw.

One of the two passengers, Naseem Hanif, 52, faced the brunt of the crash suffering serious injuries on his thigh and died soon after treatment started on him at Kurla Bhabha hospital. Another passenger Azadkumar Verma, 22, escaped with minor injuries.

More from Mumbai

The JCB machine driver Amanullah, 22, has been arrested for causing death due to negligence. Hanif was a tailor and lived in Dharavi. A police official said the JCB machine was at the spot for Metro work but clarified that the incident did not take place during working hours.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 08:42:06 am
Next Story

Tripling 3 review: Relatable Sumeet Vyas show is not beautiful anymore 

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement