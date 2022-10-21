JCB machine hits rickshaw on BKC-Kurla road, passenger dead

A 52-year-old man travelling in an auto-rickshaw was killed after the rickshaw was hit by a JCB machine from the side on the BKC Kurla road in Bandra (east) on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old JCB driver is arrested.

The incident took place around 11.15 pm near MMRDA ground on the BKC Kurla road. The rickshaw carrying two passengers was moving towards Kurla when suddenly a JCB machine stationed in the middle of the road took a reverse turn and hit the rickshaw.

One of the two passengers, Naseem Hanif, 52, faced the brunt of the crash suffering serious injuries on his thigh and died soon after treatment started on him at Kurla Bhabha hospital. Another passenger Azadkumar Verma, 22, escaped with minor injuries.

The JCB machine driver Amanullah, 22, has been arrested for causing death due to negligence. Hanif was a tailor and lived in Dharavi. A police official said the JCB machine was at the spot for Metro work but clarified that the incident did not take place during working hours.