Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust gets new high speed scanner

With a new high speed, an advanced scanner at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), the country’s biggest container port handling over 44 per cent of containerised cargo, it will now be able to scan around 25 per cent of goods and containers.

On Sunday, the Special Secretary and Member (Customs), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Pranab Kumar Das, inaugurated the scanner. It has been installed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House, Nhava Sheva.

Currently, JNPT can scan 7 to 10 per cent of the containers that come in daily. Officials from the Customs Department at JNPT are hopeful of cutting down the processing time of trucks and improving ranking in the ease of doing business category. The new drive-through facility can scan 100 containers in an hour.

“Currently, we have two scanners — one is fixed and the other is mobile. But with the drive-through scanner, it will be a time saving process. We intend to have four more mobile scanners. With the new facility, we are targeting to jump to the Top 50 of ease of doing business rankings. This year itself, we have jumped 66 places — from 146 to 80 — in ranking,” Das said. The government has spent around Rs 31 crore on the project.

Chief Commissioner of Customs Vivek Johri said: “Our capacity to scan containers will go up three times. Earlier, we used to scan around 2 lakh containers. Now, we will be able to scan nearly 6 lakh.”