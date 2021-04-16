Mumbai: Jaslok Hospital to turn into Covid facility

Waiting for their turn for vaccination at ‘Jumbo’ Covid facility, Bandra Kurla Complex, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Pradip Das)

Jaslok Hospital will be turned into a Covid facility. Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal issued an order and asked the hospital administration to admit only Covid-19 patients.

The BMC asked the hospital to discharge all stable non-Covid patients who do not require tertiary care. Those patients requiring tertiary care and cannot be discharged will be moved to nearby tertiary care hospitals in 48 hours. “All patients admitted for elective surgeries to be discharged by postponing elective surgeries,” reads the order issued by Chahal. The BMC is facing a shortage of ICU and ventilator beds.

According to data from BMC, only 15 ventilator beds and 41 ICU beds were available as on April 13.