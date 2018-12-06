Mumbai: Jarhad vacates Byculla Zoo bungalow, clears way for Mayor to move in

MAKING way for a new official home for Mumbai’s first citizen, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) A L Jarhad has vacated the municipality-owned bungalow located on the Byculla Zoo premises, popularly known as Rani Baug. On Wednesday, Jarhad completed the process of shifting his belongings out.

After some basic renovation and a fresh coat of paint by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the next couple of weeks, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar can move into his new official bungalow. The Byculla Zoo bungalow is spread over 6,000 sqft, with a lawn. Once the mayor moves out of the current mayoral residence in Shivaji Park, the bungalow will witness a ‘bhumipoojan’ for the Bal Thackeray memorial that will come up on the premises, a BMC official said.

A senior civic official said, “Jarhad was on leave and resumed work last week. He started shifting out on Tuesday and completed it on Wednesday. Now, for the time being, until a new bungalow proposed on municipal gymkhana land at Shivaji Park is constructed, the mayor will be accommodated in the bungalow on the zoo premises. Before moving in, the mayor will pay a visit and see if any changes or new facilities are required.”

Earlier, the mayor had opposed the idea of shifting into the Byculla bungalow, saying it falls in a silence zone. As the mayor is a public representative, there could be crowds at his residence, he had contended. The mayor had demanded that the civic body’s bungalow in Malabar Hill, currently occupied by a government official, be turned into the new mayoral residence. However, in November, the mayor announced that he was ready to move into the Byculla bungalow. The decision was taken after a meeting with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

“The delay in vacating the current mayoral bungalow has stalled the ground-breaking ceremony for the Bal Thackeray memorial. Last month, the BMC had completed the process of handing over the bungalow to the Bal Thackeray Memorial Trust. The bungalow is spread across 11,500 sqm. The land belongs to BMC’s estate department,” said a civic official.

Meanwhile, the Sena and the civic body’s proposal for a new bungalow on municipal gymkhana land and the Narli Baug garden adjoining it has drawn criticism from MNS and municipal employees. MNS chief Raj Thackeray has threatened that his party will not allow the mayor’s new official residence on gymkhana land.