Mumbai: I-T dept searches premises linked to Sena leader Rahul Kanal

The income tax department is carrying out searches on premises linked to Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal in Mumbai, officials said.

The searches are in connection with the alleged tax evasion by Yashwant Jadhav, chairman of the standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Kanal is the member of the BMC’s education committee and a trustee of Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.

The department had on February 25 searched Jadhav’s premises and found benami properties worth Rs 130 crore. In a statement, the department had said that it also searched a few BMC contractors and found that they had not disclosed income of Rs 200 crore. I-T officials said they have found “evidences” that indicate a “close nexus” between Jadhav and these contractors.