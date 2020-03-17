Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai ISKCON sprays cow urine to ‘sanitise’ visitors’ hands, complaint filed

A boy skates wearing a facemask amid COVID-19 spread concerns, in Marine Drive in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) A boy skates wearing a facemask amid COVID-19 spread concerns, in Marine Drive in Mumbai on Monday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Calling it a breach of protocol to combat the spread of the COVID-19, Raju P Nair, general secretary of the District Congress Committee, Ernakulam in Kerala Monday filed a complaint with Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) against the authorities of ISKCON temple in Juhu after they reportedly used gaumutra (cow urine) to sanitise the hands of visitors entering it premises on Sunday.

Nair said he had entered the temple premises to visit the Govinda restaurant with his friend Sunday morning when the security guards reportedly sprayed gaumutra to sanitise their hands.

“We drove right up to the restaurant, but we went out to visit an ATM and then re-entered which is when we were checked by the security and they sprayed what we thought was sanitiser on our hands. But it smelled weird, so I asked them what it was and they said it was gaumutra. We did not resist because we thought at a time like this it was in everyone’s interest to use sanitiser, but we were not told it was gaumutra, nobody sought our consent before spraying it on our hands. This was insulting and offensive,” said Nair.

Nair said he was in Mumbai on work and was visiting the restaurant with his friend.

In his complaint to the CP, filed Monday, Nair wrote, “This is a violation of human rights… I take strong objection to this since this is against my scientific temper and an attack on my self respect. This is also a violation of the protocol declared by the government in dealing with the pandemic COVID-19, and hence puts normal people’s lives at risk. I view this as a social issue that affects hundreds of people who visit there.”

He urged the CP to file a criminal case against the ISKCON authorities for “violating the COVID-19 protocol and misleading people to use cow urine instead of certified sanitisers”.

Kandivali resident Vaibhavi Shukla (36), an employee of television channel, said she also visited the Govinda restaurant Sunday morning separately and reported that she too was sprayed with gaumutra.

“I offered my hands because I thought it was a sanitiser but it smelled really funny and the texture was also different. It was someone else who asked what it was and the guards said it was gaumutra and it was compulsory if we wanted to enter. I was going to the restaurant which is a commercial establishment. I was not even entering the temple. How can this be compulsory? It is not even a sanitiser. It might be someone else’s faith, but I cannot be expected to adhere to your belief. You are forcing your belief on me,” she said.

Parijata Devi Dasa from the ISKCON’s communications division said that gaumutra was used instead of an alcohol-based sanitiser at their main gate since they had run out of sanitisers Sunday morning.

“Since Friday, we had placed alcohol-based sanitisers everywhere on our premises in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. But since we have a lot of visitors, we ran out alcohol-based sanitiser at the main gate and since they are in high demand we were not able to find any with the local chemist. It is only for a few hours that we replaced it with gaumutra. And like some people believe, it is not just cow urine, it is distilled, processed and is known to have anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. We use it regularly to disinfect our premises. Cow dung and gau ark are also regularly used during pujas for purification. Gaumutra has two US patents and is used commonly in Ayurveda for its medicinal purposes. We got more alcohol-based sanitisers by late Sunday afternoon and gaumutra was used only for a few hours.”

Asked if the ISKCON authorities had any knowledge about how effective gaumutra may have been in combating the virus, Dasa said, “This is not what we regularly use or recommend. We are not pushing people to use gaumutra instead of alcohol-based sanitisers. If someone does not want to use it, they don’t have to. Our intention was only to disinfect because at that time we had nothing else. We now have alcohol-based sanitisers at our main gate and everywhere on our premises.”

While the gatherings like kirtans and youth programmes in the temple were cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Dasa said the Juhu temple will be closed for visitors from Tuesday until further notice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.