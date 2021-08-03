Mumbai: Is third dose or booster shot necessary for citizens? HC asks Maharashtra govt

Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government if a third dose or a booster shot of anti-Covid-19 vaccine was required (File photo)

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government if a third dose or a booster shot of anti-Covid-19 vaccine was required to be taken in near future by the citizens who have already received two jabs.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni referred to State Covid Task force headed by Dr Sanjay Oak, which had informed the administrative committee of the HC that despite having taken both doses of the vaccines, people might need a third dose or a booster shot of vaccine to protect themselves from several variants of the virus.

The bench told Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni for the state, “The doctors from the Task force had said that a third dose might be required to be taken 10 months from the second Covishield dose and six months from the second dose of Covaxin. Is that still the case? Please seek response from the Covid Task Force how far the third dose is necessary. It should not happen that we are happy with the second dose, but there is an increase (in cases).”