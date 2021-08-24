Mumbai: IPS officers transferred, Ritesh Kumar new chief of CID

The much awaited IPS transfers in Maharashtra were carried out on Monday with Rajwardhan Sinha, a 1997-batch IPS officer, being appointed the new Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) in Mumbai.

Ritesh Kumar, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was appointed the new chief of the CID that is investigating the FIRs registered against IPS officer Param Bir Singh. Kumar will take over from Atulchandra Kulkarni, who will now head the Maharashtra Prisons department.

Yashasvi Yadav, who was formerly the Joint CP traffic, will now be the IG of Maharashtra cyber, a post that he held as an additional charge earlier.

Apart from this, among DIG-rank officers, Dilip Sawant was moved from Additional Commissioner of Police (north region) to Additional CP (south region), considered an important post that covers sensitive locations including the state secretariat. Sawant will be replaced by Praveen Padwal, who was earlier posted with the traffic police.

Satyanarayan Choudhary, who was earlier Additional CP (south region), was transferred to traffic police in place of Padwal.

Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP of Zone IX, considered an important post, was promoted as DIG and transferred to SRPF. Rajiv Jain, who was DCP (zone II), was promoted and transferred as Additional CP (Special Branch) in Mumbai Police.

Certain other postings, especially in Mumbai and Thane, are still being hammered out by the three parties that form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. These transfers are expected in a day or two after the three sides agree on the postings.

Other transfers include Aswati Dorje, who will take charge as Joint CP, Nagpur Police, from her current posting as the head of Maharashtra Police Academy (MPA) at Nashik.

Datta Karale was appointed as the new Solapur Police Commissioner while Ashok Morale was transferred as Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) in Thane.

Madhukar Pandey was transferred to state Economic Offences Wing as its ADG while Brijesh Singh was promoted and transferred as ADG Home Guards. IPS officer Archana Tyagi was transferred to Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (MSPHC).