Mumbai: IPS officer’s wife alleges theft on BEST bus

A 56-year-old homemaker has lodged a theft case with the Andheri police alleging that her purse was stolen while she was travelling on a BEST bus in Andheri (East) Wednesday. No arrest has been made so far.

The complainant, a resident of Malabar Hill, is the wife of an IPS officer who currently serves as the Deputy Inspector General in Maharashtra Police. The incident took place on Wednesday between 11.50 am and 12.15 pm while she was returning home from Chakala on a BEST bus.

The complainant had opened her bag and taken out a small purse to purchase a ticket to the railway station. After alighting the bus, she realised that her purse was missing.

The woman rushed to the bus depot and spoke with an official who made a call to the bus conductor to see if her purse was on the bus. But the conductor informed that no purse was found after which she approached the Andheri police station and lodged a case of theft under section 379 of the IPC.