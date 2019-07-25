Mumbai: Interstate gang held for murder posed as balloon, toy sellers to recce targets

Thane rural police has busted a gang of interstate robbers and arrested six people in connection with the July 19 Shahapur robbery and murder. The men had allegedly posed as balloon and toy sellers in the area to recce their targets, police said Wednesday.

Advertising

On July 19, Shelawali-resident Suresh Nujaje (48) was murdered, reportedly with a sharp-edged weapon, in his house by a gang of robbers who had entered the house by breaking a window grille, police said. “The robbers took cash, jewellery and other valuables. When police began probe, they found that a group of balloon and toy sellers from the region had disappeared soon after the incident,” a senior officer from Thane rural police said.

The accused were arrested from an vacant building in Bhiwandi area, after police received a tip-off.

“They have been identified as Chaman Chauhan (25), Anil Salunkhe (32), Santosh Salunkhe (35), Rohit Pimpale (19), Babubhai Chauhan (18) and Roshan Khare (30). Most of the accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, and are wanted across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in 19 robbery cases and in other states for numerous other cases,” the officer said.

Advertising

“We have seized two vehicles — a four-wheeler and another two-wheeler — from the accused. We are trying to trace where they have hidden or sold the loot. They have earlier targeted big consignments meant for exports, and sold them in the black market. Their modus operandi was simple — they would pose as balloon sellers and follow their targets, or identify big shops or houses in a region. Then using their disguise they used to do the recce of the exit and entry points into the shops or houses. They used to attack at night, generally when the shops or houses would be empty,” an officer said.

“We are trying to identify if they had more accomplices and where the stolen items or money has been kept. We have contacted other police stations where,” an officer from Shahapur police said.