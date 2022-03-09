International Women’s Day: Western India Automobile Association to hold car rally

Western India Automobile Association will celebrate International Women’s Day (March 8) with a car rally, exclusively for women, from Mumbai to Nashik on March 12, Saturday.

The rally will be flagged off at 8 am from Jio World Drive, BKC and more than 100 cars are expected to take part in it.

Car enthusiasts and rally champions will participate in the event along with teams from the army, navy, airforce and the police. Participants from Sangli, Pune, Ahmedabad will also be part of the rally.