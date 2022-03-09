scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
International Women’s Day: Western India Automobile Association to hold car rally

The rally will be flagged off at 8 am from Jio World Drive, BKC and more than 100 cars are expected to take part in it.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: March 9, 2022 1:39:49 pm
The women’s car rally, organised by Western India Automobile Association in 2020. (File/Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Western India Automobile Association will celebrate International Women’s Day (March 8) with a car rally, exclusively for women, from Mumbai to Nashik on March 12, Saturday.

Car enthusiasts and rally champions will participate in the event along with teams from the army, navy, airforce and the police. Participants from Sangli, Pune, Ahmedabad will also be part of the rally.

