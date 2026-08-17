AI and the future of storytelling take centre stage at Mumbai festival

(Left to right) Usha Venkatraman, founder of with panelists Sowmya R Srinivasan, Ameen Haque, Hema Subramanian and Mara Menzies during MIST 2026. (Express)

Artificial intelligence may be changing how stories are created and consumed, but storytellers at the Mumbai International Storytelling Festival (MIST) 2026 believe it could also make oral storytelling more valuable.

At a panel on the future of narrative, poet Ameen Haque said every dominant trend eventually produces a counter-trend. The growing use of AI, he suggested, could lead audiences back to oral storytelling.

“Every dominant trend gives rise to the counter. The rise of colour photography is what made black-and-white photography special,” said Haque, founder of the Storywallahs organisation.

Haque was speaking at a discussion titled The Art of Narrative: Multiple Storytelling Forms, moderated by Usha Venkatraman, founder of the Mumbai Storytellers Society (MSS). The panel also featured Kenyan-Scottish storyteller and author Mara Menzies, Sowmya R Srinivasan and Hema Subramanian. The two-day MIST is being organised by MSS at the National Theatre for Performing Arts.