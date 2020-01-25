Mumbai International Film Festival: Festival to celebrate birth centenary of Satyajit Ray

The festival will also showcase Satyajit Ray (1982), which was directed by Shyam Benegal, and Sagnik Chatterjee’s documentary Feluda: 50 Years of Ray’s Detective, which focuses on Ray’s popular Feluda stories. The festival will also showcase Satyajit Ray (1982), which was directed by Shyam Benegal, and Sagnik Chatterjee’s documentary Feluda: 50 Years of Ray’s Detective, which focuses on Ray’s popular Feluda stories.

The 16th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF 2020) for Documentary, Short Fiction and Animation Films, which starts on January 28, will celebrate the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray by showcasing documentaries made by the filmmaker and about him.

The biannual festival, which will kickstart at Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli and continue at four other venues till February 3, will screen documentaries directed by Ray, including Pikoo, Sukumar Ray and The Inner Eye. The festival will also showcase Satyajit Ray (1982), which was directed by Shyam Benegal, and Sagnik Chatterjee’s documentary Feluda: 50 Years of Ray’s Detective, which focuses on Ray’s popular Feluda stories.

Speaking to the media, Smita Vats Sharma, director of MIFF and director general of the Films Division, said: “Ray was such a versatile filmmaker. We all know a lot about his feature films, but he worked a lot in the non-feature space as well. He made a documentary called Pikoo in 1980. In this, he looks at Kolkata through the point of view of a six-year-old girl.”

Benegal’s documentary is based on his conversation with Ray over two years. The festival has been organised by the Films Division under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

In the foreign section will be films from the European Union, an animation package from Russia, Finland and Balkan, and Oscar-nominated films such as Fauve and Night At The Garden.

Besides Ray, the festival will focus on the work of Girish Karnad, Mrinal Sen, Ram Mohan, Bhimsain Khurana, VG Samant, Vijaya Mulay and Manjira Datta. The homage section will screen two movies by Italian master Bernardo Bertolucci, The oil route (La via del petrolio) The Journey (1967) and The oil route (La via del petrolio) Through Europe (1967). The festival will also host workshops on film editing and drone cinematography, apart from masterclasses by Polish animator Michael Dudok De Wit.

Among other prominent movies to be screened are And What is the Summer Saying (2018) by Payal Kapadia, Swimming Through The Darkness (2018) by Supriyo Sen, From Durban to Tomorrow (2019) by Dylan Mohan Gray, Son Rise (2018) by Vibha Bakshi and Sindhustan (2019) by Sapna Bhavnani.

The European Union package has The Bread Winner (2017) by Nora Twomey and Aftermath by Christoph Hübner and Gabriele Voss. The Balkan animation package includes Constantine Krystallis’s Mariza, Patokos’s The Gullible Kiss and Rastko Ciric’s Light and Shadows.

