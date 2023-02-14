Mumbai International Airport witnesses surge in passenger movement in January

Being the second busiest airports in the country, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has recorded nearly 4.5 million passenger movements in January 2023. Exhibiting significant growth, CSMIA witnessed successful flow of passengers in first month with nearly 1.2 million international passengers, and around 3.2 million domestic passengers.

CSMIA, in January 2023, has played host to approximately 4.5 million passengers across 27,331 flights, which is 149% higher than the number in January 2022 movement. Out of the overall passenger movement, CSMIA witnessed 61% domestic passenger traffic and the rest 39% were international travellers. With an average footfall on 140,641 passengers across 882 flights. The CSMIA is hopeful to be consistent and gain the growth momentum steadily. “This rise in travellers was driven by positive sentiments among air travellers and a strong surge due to the festive holiday season. Moreover, CSMIA, handled a record single day passenger movement of around 1,50,988 travellers in December 2022, transiting through the airport. This record traffic in a single day proves passengers’ rising confidence in several initiatives towards improved customer experience,” said CSMIA Spokesperson.

Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi held the spot as the top three international destinations from Mumbai. Whereas Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa continue to retain their position as the top three domestic destinations. CSMIA currently acts as a gateway to 65 domestic and 47 international destinations for passengers from Mumbai and its surrounding areas.