Mumbai: Intermittent showers in city

The city received intermittent showers throughout Thursday with occasional heavy downpours in isolated locations. The IMD’s Santacruz and Colaba stations recorded just 4.2 mm and 10 mm of rain. The monsoon took a break after a spell of very heavy rainfall in the city with around 500 mm of rain falling within a span of three days.

The IMD forecast intermittent rainfall for the next 48 hours. Weather agency Skymet on Thursday released a statement predicting varied intensity of rainfall in the city. The seasonal’s total rainfall as of July 4 stands at 1,020.5 mm as recorded by the Santacruz IMD station, slightly more than the 1,040 mm total rainfall recorded by the same station this time last year.