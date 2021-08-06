Mumbai: Intercepted with cocaine, foreign national attacks NCB team, injures two

This year, the NCB has arrested 22 foreign nationals so far in connection with narcotics cases.

Launching an operation against sale and consumption of drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai intercepted a Nigeria national and seized commercial quantity of cocaine from him on Thursday, officials said. The accused, Stephen Samuel alias Tony, attacked the NCB team, injuring two personnel who had to be admitted to the hospital, they added.

An FIR is being registered against him for obstructing a public servant from performing his duty in addition to the FIR registered by the NCB under sections related to narcotics smuggling, officials said.

An official said that based on information, a team of NCB Mumbai mounted surveillance at Sector-30, Kharghar and intercepted Samuel. As much as 102 grams of cocaine was seized from Samuel, the official added.

An official said Samuel is linked to an international drug trafficking network and was involved in pan-India supply of cocaine. He had been under the watch of NCB Mumbai for the past few months and was intercepted after he had come to the city from Delhi to supply cocaine, the official added. Samuel appears to be a crucial link in the network supplying cocaine from Colombia to Mumbai via Ethiopia, the official said.

The official said that at the time of interception, Samuel tried to resist his arrest and attacked the NCB team.

