Mumbai: Intensity of rainfall to wear off by Sunday

THREE DAYS after onset of monsoon was declared, heavy rainfall hit Mumbai with some parts of the city receiving over 100 mm of rainfall. Similar showers are expected on Saturday as well.

Rainfall of 139.9 mm was recorded by the India Meterological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz station between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Colaba received 26.1 mm of rainfall.

The other areas which saw heavy rainfall during this period were Ghatkopar (280.80 mm), Powai (164 mm) and BKC-East (147.40 mm).

Rain lashed the city a day after the IMD predicted heavy rainfall up to June 29. A statement from the IMD said, “Due to active monsoon conditions, entire Konkan coast including Mumbai is experiencing an intense spell of rainfall. The heavy spell is likely to continue during the next 24 hours and thereafter decrease gradually.”

Temperatures in the city, too, dipped with maximum dropping to 28.7 degrees Celsius in Colaba and 29.2 degrees Celsius in Santacruz.

When contacted, Shubhangi Bhute, a scientist at IMD, said: “The current conditions of heavy rain are likely to continue but the intensity of rainfall shall wear off by Sunday, after which only moderate spells will be seen. The pressure radiant near the coast has picked up and we are currently experiencing high wind speeds.”

Doppler weather radars (DWR) indicated strong westerlies (winds blowing from east toward west) at a speed of around 15 to 18km/hr.

According to Skymet, the tide timings would add on to the waterlogging at places that are close to the coastline or the shore. “In the next two days, there stands a chance that rainfall might exceed the value of 200 mm,” a statement on the website read.

Though the rain intensity is expected to go down post Sunday, the city must brace itself for a similar downpour after July 3 (Wednesday) when a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is set to move westward, leading to the rains intensifying on July 4 before receding again on July 5.