Mumbai: Intensity of rainfall likely to decline from Tuesday

The IMD has also issued a heavy rain alert for parts of Nashik, Jalgaon, Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

After two days of heavy rainfall in the city, a respite is expected as the weather department has predicted a decline in the intensity of rainfall from Tuesday. The weather department has forecast that the city is likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places on Tuesday and light to moderate rain from Wednesday.

The city received intermittent showers through Monday with Santacruz observatory recording 36 mm rainfall and Colaba recording 30 mm rainfall in nine hours, till 5.30 pm.

The Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded 36 mm rainfall at Chembur and Vidyavihar and 23 mm rainfall at Panvel.

With heavy rain, the city also experienced strong winds through most of the day. “The strong winds were caused as the pressure gradient over the coast was more today,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general, Western Region, IMD Mumbai.

Dr Gufran Beig, project director, System of Air-quality-weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said, “During monsoon, the winds are usually erratic. Wind is a natural factor and is governed by the convective activity.”

On Sunday, the city had received 11.6 mm rainfall while the suburbs received 94.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, meanwhile, issued a warning for extremely heavy rain at isolated places in Palghar and Thane districts on Tuesday. The IMD has also issued a heavy rain alert for parts of Nashik, Jalgaon, Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

