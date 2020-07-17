Mumbai: Intense rain, waterlogging, traffic diversions at many places in city

As per the 48-hour forecast by the IMD, the city will witness generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall. (Amit Chakravarty) As per the 48-hour forecast by the IMD, the city will witness generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall. (Amit Chakravarty)

Intense spell of rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday resulted in traffic diversions due to waterlogging in 15 areas. The weather bureau said the intensity of rain will reduce from Friday, with forecast of light to moderate rain for the next four days over Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded “very heavy rain” of 129.4 mm in nine hours between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday. In comparison, Colaba station recorded “moderate” rain of 18.8 mm in the same period. From July 1 to July 16 (till 5.30 pm), Mumbai has recorded 1,152.6 mm rain as opposed to the average 840.7 mm for the month. Four days in the month that especially added to the bulk of rainfall in the city include July 4 (157 mm), July 5 (200.8 mm), July 6 (116.1 mm) and July 16 (191.2 mm).

Areas such as Andheri subway and the King’s Circle were closed for traffic following waterlogging. Traffic was also affected at other places including at Hindmata, Mahalaxmi Temple junction, Worli naka, Churchgate junction, Alankar Junction, Dadar TT, Khetwadi, Bandstand, Bhindi Bazar, Bandra railway colony and S V Road near Andheri.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it received waterlogging complaints from Hindmata, Shakkar Panchayat Chowk in Wadala, SIES college area in Sion, areas in Dharavi, Bainganwadi in Deonar Postal Colony and Trombay in Chembur and Andheri, Poisar, Khar, Milan and Malad subways on Thursday. Transport utility BEST had to divert 92 bus routes due to flooding.

“Monsoon activity remained widespread yesterday (Wednesday) over Konkan-Goa, including Mumbai, with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rain at isolated places. Interior Maharashtra also received widespread moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain. Under the influence of strong lower level wind convergence along the West coast and east-west shear zone in mid tropospheric levels, enhanced rainfall activity over the region is expected till Thursday, with significant reduction thereafter,” IMD said in its special bulletin at 5.30 pm.

On Thursday, intense spells of rain were recorded since afternoon in western suburbs, while South Mumbai received moderate spells. A location-wise rain data by IMD showed Malad west received the maximum 159.40 mm rain, which falls in “very heavy” category, followed by Ram Mandir with 133 mm rain, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) (118.80 mm) and Kandivali west (115 mm) rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Over the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Colaba observatory recorded 156.4 mm rain, while the Santacruz station recorded 191.2 mm rain, which is the second highest 24-hour spell this year. BKC recorded maximum 317.40 mm rainfall over the 24 hours, followed by Dharavi (210 mm), Bandra (209 mm)and Worli (198.40 mm).

However, the rainfall recorded in the catchment area of the seven lakes that supply water to the city remained low. Mumbai gets water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar, which are in Thane and Nashik district. Tulsi and Vihar are located within the city limits in Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Bhatsa lake, which is the biggest contributor to the water supply at 50 per cent, received only 8 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 6 am on July 16. Modak Sagar received 5mm, while Tansa received 2 mm of rain in the same time period. Vihar and Tulsi lakes received 125mm and 90mm, respectively.

