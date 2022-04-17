Mumbai installation to mark Vivekananda’s 150th birth anniv

At the SG Barve Marg in Chembur, there is an installation of human figures sitting atop each other rising gradually. In the backdrop are the words ‘uttishthata jagrata prapya varan nibodhata’.

Not many who pass the installation every day would be aware that the slogan is taken from the Katha Upanishad and later popularised by Swami Vivekananda, which in English means ‘Arise, Awake and stop not till the goal is achieved’. The installation based on this saying was meant to be a way to pay homage to Swami Vivekananda on his 150th birth anniversary.

Conservation architect Rahul Chemburkar’s Vaastu Vidhaan came up with the concept design while the late Vijay Khatu was the sculptor. Chemburkar said that the installation at the Swami Vivekananda chowk came up in 2013 the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

“There were several events being planned to celebrate his legacy on his 150th birth anniversary. Since getting permission for setting up a statue is a long-drawn process, we decided to come up with an installation to commemorate him at the Vivekananda chowk in Chembur,” Chemburkar told The Indian Express.

Explaining the idea behind the installation, he said, “The installation shows a human figure rising eventually as it goes to the top. It signifies that you must decide to elevate yourself.” Originally, Vivekananda had used this message to Indians to “get out of their hypnotised state of mind.” The sloka was meant for Indians to “awaken their sleeping soul”. He was known to have widely used this quote in his saying and during his public addresses, including there one at Lahore on November 12, 1896.

Every year on the anniversary of Swami Vivekananda the place is cleaned, and they have some events at the spot. Chemburkar said that art also acts as a tool to propagate ideas and towards that end, public art is the best tool.

Chemburkar added that this installation has over the years been more connected to the public memory. “Despite me having contributed to several installations, it is this installation that people connect me with and always mention it while introducing me,” he added.