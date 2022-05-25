Mumbai: Instagram account hacked, Juhu fashion designer loses Rs 1.10 lakh to ‘crypto investment’

A 36-year-old fashion designer from Juhu in Mumbai fell prey to a cyber fraud where a fraudster first hacked her friend’s Instagram account, sent her an offer from the hacked account asking her to invest in cryptocurrency, and made her transfer Rs 1.10 lakh.

When she asked the fraudster to return her money, he hacked her Instagram account and changed the name of her Instagram handle. Fearing her Instagram account would be misused to dupe others, the fashion designer approached the Juhu police station where an FIR was registered on Tuesday.

On April 29, the fashion designer received a message on Instagram from one of her male friends. The message read that he had invested Rs 50,000 in cryptocurrency and made Rs 4.90 lakh profit from it. He asked her to invest money in cryptocurrency and install a mobile app called ‘BINANCE’.

She followed the instructions and received a link in the app asking her to invest Rs 30,000. She then received an email saying she had earned a profit of Rs 5,500 and to withdraw the cash, she will first have to make a refundable payment of Rs 80,000. After paying a total of Rs 1.10 lakh, she did not get any profit.

On realising she was duped, she tried to contact the person from a contact number she received in the email. The fraudster said he will refund the money after verifying her identity and asked her to go to her Instagram handle and click on edit profile. After the fashion designer did so, he asked her to change the email id and asked her to enter her mobile number. The woman did not realise that he had tricked her into giving him access to her Instagram account.

Soon, he changed the name of her Instagram handle. When the woman realised that both she and her male friend had been duped, she approached the Juhu police.