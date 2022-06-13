Mumbai: Inquiry against city’s deputy director of education after complaint from parent activist

An inquiry has been initiated against the Deputy Director of Education, Mumbai, Sandeep Sangave, following multiple complaints from a parent activist. The nature of complaints vary from schools disobeying the Fee Regulation Act to no action against schools denying learning access to children during pandemic over non-payment of fees. According to the complaint, these issues were ignored by Sangave.

The information came to light after the complainant, Nitin Dalvi, received a reply to his RTI application seeking a progress report on his complaints. According to that information, Deputy Director of Education Nitin Upasani, who is currently chairman of the Mumbai Division of Maharashtra State Board, will conduct the inquiry. The orders have been issued by the Director of Education (Secondary) Mahesh Palkar.

When contacted, Sangave, said all actions were taken adhering to the regulations and the truth will be revealed after inquiry. Dalavi, however, plans to move court if no action is taken in a month’s time.