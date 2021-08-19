Mumbai: Infra development of MHADA colonies to be handled by BMC

The infrastructure augmentation of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) colonies spread across Mumbai, which was previously being carried out by the agency, will now be handled by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The Maharashtra government recently issued a directive to BMC to take the responsibility and carry out improvement of all infrastructure services including provision of sewer lines and other facilities in all MHADA colonies spread over Vikhroli, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Goregaon, Andheri and suburbs.

At present, MHADA does the infrastructure improvement itself or pays the BMC to do the work. The BMC has, however, been told that it should plan the infrastructure keeping in mind future requirements of these colonies when they get redeveloped.

The BMC will now deploy officials to understand the requirements of these colonies and take up work on these projects accordingly.