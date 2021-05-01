Mumbai: Infected man in judicial custody flees from quarantine, held

Before he was arrested, he was tested for Covid-19.

A 24-year-old Covid-19 patient, who was in judicial custody in connection to a burglary case, fled from a quarantine facility at Kandivali on Wednesday. He was found roaming around the city when he was traced with the help of his wife on Thursday.

Senior Inspector Babasaheb Salunke of Kandivali police station, said Karim Khan, an autorickshaw driver, was arrested on April 25. Before he was arrested, he was tested for Covid-19. The report came out to be positive. After the magistrate court remanded him to judicial custody on April 28, the police sent him to the quarantine centre in Sai Nagar, Kandivali.

“He called his wife, who stays in Oshiwara. We told his wife that he is infected and will spread the virus to others. She helped us by asking him to come near their home. We laid a trap outside his home and arrested him,” said an officer.