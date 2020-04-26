Mumbai: Infected cops, kin to get free treatment at 5 hospitals

So far, 54 police personnel have tested positive while more than 1,000 are under home quarantine. The officer said that around 10 infected have recovered. (Representational) So far, 54 police personnel have tested positive while more than 1,000 are under home quarantine. The officer said that around 10 infected have recovered. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police on Saturday issued a notification informing that a provision has been made for its personnel and their family members to undergo COVID-19 tests and hospitalisation, if necessary, free of cost, at five hospitals.

Sources said the order was issued after multiple cases of police personnel showing symptoms of COVID-19 being turned away by hospitals came to light over the last few days.

“We are in the list of frontline COVID-19 warriors… and are still being turned away by many hospitals… We have been posted outside hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients and containment zones, where the risk is high,” said an officer.

So far, 54 police personnel have tested positive while more than 1,000 are under home quarantine. The officer said that around 10 infected have recovered.

Under the Mumbai Police Kutumb Aarogya Yojana, Bombay Hospital, SL Raheja hospital, Fortis hospital in Mulund, Seven Hills hospital and Hiranandani hospital in Powai would provide free treatment to police personnel and their family members showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Although under the scheme, 22 hospitals across the city are providing free treatment to the Mumbai Police personnel, only five would treat COVID-19 patients so far.

“Under the scheme, earlier around 30 diseases were treated. Now, COVID-19 has been included under the pulmonary emergency section,” said an officer.

According to the police, the decision to include COVID-19 in the scheme was taken after three constables were recently turned away by multiple hospitals despite showing symptoms. In each case, the constable was admitted only after the intervention of the senior officers.

In one such case, a constable posted at the protection and security branch of Mumbai Police tested positive. However, as he could not get hospitalised, his senior intervened, following which he was admitted to Kasturba hospital. Later, the senior officer also tested positive.

In another instance, a constable posted at the Mumbai traffic department was suffering from high fever since April 20. His son took him to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, which referred him to Kasturba hospital. As Kasturba hospital allegedly did not have an empty bed, he was taken to Nair hospital, which also refused him admission citing similar reasons. Later, the constable was taken to KEM hospital, which again refused to take him in. Following this, a senior inspector intervened and the constable was hospitalised.

Three days ago, a constable from Powai police station, who was suffering from fever, cold and headache, was refused admission by several hospitals. “He tested positive on Thursday. Even after that he was not admitted. Later, senior officers intervened and he was admitted on Friday morning,” said an officer.

In a similar case, a 57-year-old constable, who died on Friday, was first rushed to Kasturba hospital on April 22 where doctors said there was no bed available. Later, he was taken to Nair hospital, where he died.

