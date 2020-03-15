Mumbai: Infant, two women killed in accident

Police said they will record her statement once Bhatija regains consciousness. (Representational Photo) Police said they will record her statement once Bhatija regains consciousness. (Representational Photo)

A 39-year-old woman was booked Saturday on charges of rash and causing death due to negligent driving after two elderly woman and her infant daughter were killed after she rammed her BMW car into a divider in Worli, Mumbai police said. The incident, police said, took place around 4 pm Friday.

The woman, Andheri-resident Namita Bhatija, who is reportedly unconsciousness and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, was driving to the NSCI club with her mother Bhavna and six-month-old daughter Nishika. They had reportedly joined by a relative, Juhi Gurunani, from Worli on the way. “The woman was driving in a high speed.

It appears that she panicked and accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of applying the brake and the car hit the divider," a police officer said. Police said they will record her statement once Bhatija regains consciousness. "The infant did not have any injury marks on her body, but it seems she died due to suffocation after the airbag was activated. We are still awaiting for the exact cause of their deaths," an officer said.

