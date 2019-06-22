Mumbai: Infant among 16 rescued from fire

A 13-day-old baby was among 16 rescued from a fire that broke on the first floor of a 21-storey building in Wadala on Friday. All 16 were rushed to KEM hospital, where they were treated for suffocation, said a fire official.

Advertising

According to fire brigade officials, the building caught fire around 3.15 am but they got a call only at 3.33 am. A preliminary inquiry revealed that the fire was caused by a short-circuit, said a fire brigade official.

The infant was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit. “The baby’s condition is stable,” said dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh.

On others admitted for suffocation and burn injuries, Deshmukh said: “Most will be discharged by tomorrow. A man suffered few injuries when he fell down while escaping. He is also stable.” Senior Police Inspector Gangadhar Sonawane of Wadala police station said, “We have started recording statements of witnesses.”