Mumbai: Saba Karim’s son arrested for running over woman, gets bail

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim’s 28-year-old son, Fidal Saba, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly running over a 22-year-old woman in south Mumbai.

According to police, the incident took place at 6.30 am when Fidal, who coaches football at Cooperage Ground in Nariman Point, was heading to the ground in his car. The woman, Siddhi Mandal, a resident of Prem Nagar in Worli, got off a BEST bus at Nalanda bus stop near Peddar Road and was crossing the road when she was hit by Fidal’s car, said a police officer. Fidal rushed her to Jaslok hospital, police said. She has sustained injuries on her hips and shoulder.

The hospital informed Gamdevi police and her husband Ajay Bhogi Mandal (23). Police booked Fidal for rash driving. Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone II) Rajiv Jain said, “Saba Karim’s son was arrested and later released on bail. The woman is still recuperating in hospital.”

