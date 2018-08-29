Mumbai: In Tilak Nagar, Ganesh mandal set to host deity in Ram Mandir replica

A replica of the Ram temple is under construction at Tilak Nagar in Chembur on Tuesday. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda) A replica of the Ram temple is under construction at Tilak Nagar in Chembur on Tuesday. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

AHEAD OF Ganesh Chaturthi on September 13, a popular Ganapati mandal in Chembur is on it way to create a replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, which will host the deity for the 10-day festival.

The Sahyadri Ganapati and Krida Mandal at Tilak Nagar in Chembur, headed by BJP leader Rahul Walunj, would invite leaders across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to visit the pandal.

The mandal has decided to construct the exterior facade of its pandal based on online images available of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Mandir, to be made of fibre, is expected to be built on a dedicated space — around 51 m wide and 110 m long — inside the Sahyadri playground. The temple is expected to be at least 30 feet tall.

Also, a statue of Lord Ram holding his bow in the left hand and an arrow in the right, would be constructed in front of the temple, organisers said. More than 40 per cent of temple’s decoration work has been completed and it is set to be ready by September 8 or 9. The pandal will welcome the Ganesha idol on September 10.

Walunj, the BJP in-charge of the Chembur Assembly constituency, said around Rs 15 lakh would be spent on building the pandal. The funds have been received through donations from residents of Tilak Nagar, he added.

“We hope the temple would bring back ‘Ram Rajya’ in the country. The Ram inside everyone’s heart must be awakened. When such a state comes, differences and fights between people on the lines of caste or religion differences get resolved,” said Walunj.

He added that righteousness and idealism of Lord Ram should defeat the Ravanas of “corruption” and “caste-based politics”. “When there is Ram Rajya, the state is ruled with transparency and truth. We wish to build this temple keeping these thoughts in mind.”

Among the popular Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, the Sahyadri mandal has often recreated temples, religious institutions or cultural ideas as its theme. Its previous themes included recreating Hampi temple of Karnataka, Gangaghat of Uttar Pradesh, Amarnath temple’s Shiv Ling and the Titanic ship. This is the first time in six years that the mandal has chosen to recreate a temple.

Walunj said they had decided upon the theme in April. “We were sure about what we wanted to create. We do not want to comment on whether the mandir in Ayodhya will be constructed or not as the matter is sub-judice. However, we take pride in building the first ‘Ram Mandir’ in the country. Invitations will be sent to senior leaders across party lines, including the Prime Minster, and we hope they would come here to seek blessings.”

Nitesh Kumar, the art designer who is giving shape to the mandir, is hopeful that this would inspire senior leaders to construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya soon. “As we have taken the first step by constructing a Ram Mandir in Tilak Nagar, we hope this inspires them to construct the temple at Ayodhya. We would also offer Lord Ram’s statue as a memento to eminent personalities, including political leaders or film stars, who would visit our pandal,” he added.

