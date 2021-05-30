Mumbai: In run-up to civic polls, infra projects lined up for completion

An aerial view of Metro Line 2A and Line 7 under construction by MMRDA in western suburbs of Mumbai, Friday, May 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

In anticipation of the civic elections that are slated for next year, the rush to complete infrastructure projects in Mumbai and Thane has begun in earnest by the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

In the next few months, six big infrastructure projects including four being built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and two by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are attaining completion and are likely to be thrown open for public use.

On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will flag off trial runs of Metro 2A that runs from Dahisar to D N Nagar and Metro 7 that will connect Dahisar East to Andheri East. The entire project is worth Rs 12,000 crore.

“The bhoomi poojan of both lines was done in 2015 and tenders were awarded in May 2016. Last year, there was a huge delay due to Covid. The first phase from Dahanukarwadi to Aarey will be operational from October and in the second phase the lines between D N Nagar to Dahisar and Dahisar to Andheri East will be functional by January 2022. At present we will be starting trial runs between Dahanukarwadi to Aarey,” MMRDA commissioner R A Rajeeev said.

The MMRDA is headed by Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also guardian minister of Thane and is from the Sena.

Thackeray will also be inaugurating one arm of the Rajnoli flyover, which will ease traffic congestion at the Rajnoli and Mankoli bypass junctions on the Mumbai Nashik Highway. Two of the four lanes of the Durgadi flyover that helps link Kalyan and Bhiwandi to Thane and Mumbai will also be inaugurated on Monday.

The MMRDA is also planning to complete work on the Kalanagar connector that will smoothen traffic flow and connect Bandra Kurla Complex to the Western Express Highway by June.

Rajeev said that the Kalanagar connector was expected to be completed by May 31, but work was hampered due to diversion of industrial oxygen — which was essential for construction — to medical use due to the surge in Covid cases.

The Shiv Sena-controlled BMC is also planning to complete the 2.1-km long Ghatkopar to Mankhurd flyover by June. Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velarasu said the project is in its final stages and slated for inauguration in June.

The BMC is also completing the work at Hindmata flyover by raising the height of the road between Parel flyover and Hindmata flyover, thereby keeping the entire corridor working in the monsoon.

Transport Minister Anil Parab, who hails from Bandra, said, “People brought us to power and have confidence in us, and we are completing projects despite the pandemic. People will show faith in us again.”