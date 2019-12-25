Mumbai: In November, BEST suffered Rs 150 crore loss, says official

BJP leader and senior committee member of BEST, Sunil Ganacharya, said that lack of manpower amounted to a loss of only 15 per cent revenue. (File) BJP leader and senior committee member of BEST, Sunil Ganacharya, said that lack of manpower amounted to a loss of only 15 per cent revenue. (File)

Alleging that shortage of staff was resulting in poor ridership, members of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) committee on Tuesday urged the management to start recruitment in order to provide efficient services.

In November, BEST buses had only travelled 42.73 lakh km against their target of 1.7 crore km, leading to a loss of about Rs 150 crore, the committee members said. Besides poor manpower, traffic congestion had only added to the problem, they added.

BJP leader and senior committee member of BEST, Sunil Ganacharya, said that lack of manpower amounted to a loss of only 15 per cent revenue. While the most affected buses in Backbay and Magathane depots, fell short of completing 20 per cent of their trips, for Wadala, Oshiwara and Pratiskha Nagar depots, the figure was 18 per cent.

But BEST General Manager Dr Sudrendrakumar Bagde said, “We have been counselling our staff but absenteeism alone contributes to about 7 to 10 per cent trips getting cancelled. We will continue the counselling programme to get better results.”

Another committee member, Srikant Kawathankar, said: “There are only 1,200 conductors while drivers are much lesser in number. The administration should take some measures to improve these figures.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App