Mumbai: In month-long drive, 145 missing children traced

The data provided by the Mumbai Police shows that of the 145 missing children reunited with their families, the parents or relatives of only 128 children had reported the matter to the police.

As part of a month-long drive launched by the Mumbai Police on June 1, 145 missing children have been reunited with their parents. The police said that during the campaign ‘Operation Muskan 10’, 29 boys and 116 girls, who had gone missing from their homes, were located. The drive was started after it was learnt that 909 children were missing in the city, said police.

The data provided by the Mumbai Police shows that of the 145 missing children reunited with their families, the parents or relatives of only 128 children had reported the matter to the police. Nine children, for whom no missing complaint was filed with the police, have also been located.

“Eight children were found begging on the streets. Their parents were located and the children handed over to them,” said

an officer.