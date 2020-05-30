Mumbai: In four wards, recovery rate less than 20 per cent

Mumbai’s average rate of recovery stands at 43 per cent. (Representational Photo) Mumbai’s average rate of recovery stands at 43 per cent. (Representational Photo)

At least four wards in Mumbai — R Central (Borivali West), R North (Dahisar), P North (Malad West) and C ward (Chandanwadi, China Bazaar) —have a recovery rate of Covid-19 patients lower than 20 per cent, while only two wards, D ward (Grant Road) and G South (Worli, Elphinstone), have a recovery rate above 42 per cent, data from BMC till May 28 shows. Worli’s rate of discharge of patients and their recovery, at 44.5 per cent, is higher than the national average at 42.75 per cent.

Mumbai’s average rate of recovery stands at 43 per cent.

Former mayor Dr Shubha Raul, also a local corporator in the western suburbs, said regions comprising Malad, Dahisar and Borivali have seen a spike only in the last fortnight. “Until last month there were very few cases. Cases have increased in last 15-20 days, especially in slums. It will take time for the fresh lot of cases to recover and get discharged,” she said. Borivali West has 724 cases while Dahisar region has 350 cases.

In G South ward comprising Worli region, the cases began escalating since March. Worli was the first containment zone in Mumbai. By April, there were more than 600 cases, higher than Borivali or Dahisar. Currently, there are 1,966 cases and 875 people have recovered till now, taking the recovery rate to 44.5 per cent.

Civic officials said several from the region have now gone back home after recovery.

In D ward, where 1,104 cases have been recorded, assistant ward commissioner Prashant Gaikwad said a strict discharge policy is observed. Those who are asymptomatic and kept in Covid care centres are discharged after 10 days if they develop no symptoms. “In April our ward had 230 cases. Most of them were asymptomatic and recovered quickly,” he said.

A test to check if the person is negative is only done if the patient has severe Covid-19 symptoms. Mumbai now has 16,008 recovered patients, and 19745 active cases.

