Mumbai: In absence of clear guidelines, confusion prevails in sealed apartment blocks

Even as the city opens up gradually with the easing of lockdown restrictions, confusion over the rules applicable at apartment blocks with active coronavirus positive cases have remained. In absence of clear guidelines, residents and housing welfare associations say they have found themselves in a fix on matters such as allowing domestic helps or doorstep delivery of newspapers among others.

On May 18, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced that it would not seal an entire building but only the particular floor of an apartment building where a Covid-19 case(s) has been reported from. The circular also stated that maids, vendors or service providers would not be allowed entry to a housing society where a positive case has been reported, and societies have to tie up with local vendors, medical stores and online merchants to deliver supplies at its boundary.

The ‘Mission Begin Again’ guidelines issued by the state government and rolled out from Friday, however, has allowed plumbers, electricians, pest control service providers equipped with masks and sanitisers to operate between 5 am and 7 pm.

An ambiguity over availing such services at apartment blocks with active positive cases and sealed floors then have triggered confusion and discord at several housing societies across the city.

“There is a lot of confusion among residents. Since a few floors are sealed, many are wondering if the containment zones rules are to be followed or the new ‘Mission Begin Again’ guidelines would apply,” said Kalpana Sharma, a Mumbai-based journalist who lives at an apartment block in Malabar Hill, where three positive cases have been detected.

Apartment owners pointed out that the confusion was triggered due to multiple circulars.

“Each housing society is making decisions as per their risk appetite. Every day there are new norms with regards to what is allowed and what is not,” Amin Merchant, a Bandra resident, said.

While the state government notification is still not clear on allowing domestic helps, an issue that resonates with most people, BMC has allowed domestic help in apartments where people have tested positive, but not on that particular floor. The civic body, however, has left a final decision in the matter to the discretion of housing societies.

Again, while the state government has allowed door-to-door delivery of newspapers, many housing societies have decided to only allow newspapers to be delivered till society gates, while several others are yet to take a decision in the matter leaving residents in a pickle.

Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MahaSeWa), meanwhile, has allowed home delivery of newspapers at housing societies attached with them. “We have already issued guidelines to 60,000 cooperative housing societies and office bearers to permit the home delivery of newspapers, effective from June 7 by following necessary guidelines such as wearing a mask, use of hand sanitisers and maintaining social distance by the delivery person,” said Rajeev Saxena, chairman MahaSewa (Taskforce).

