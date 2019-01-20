Mumbai: In a first, family agrees to donate man’s bone

In a rare case, a family of a 44-year-old man agreed to donate his bones apart from several other organs following his death at Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Advertising

The bone was donated to Tata Memorial Hospital where it would be used for bone cancer patients, an official from the hospital said.

“Bone donation is very rare. Only few centres in India are registered for bone transplant. It is used for patients with deficiency in bone or for bone reconstruction procedures,” said Dr Dipjyoti Das, medical superintendent at Apollo hospital.

Rajesh Ganghav, a teacher in BMC school in Bandra, had suffered a head injury after he fell unconscious on January 17. His family rushed him to the Apollo hospital with an intracranial haemorrhage.

“Despite treatment he did not recover. Eventually he was declared brain dead on January 18 as per clinical protocol,” an official from the hospital said.

Ganghav is survived by his wife and a five-year-old daughter who agreed to donate all possible organs after the hospital’s medical social worker told them about cadaver organ donation.

This is the fifth donation in the city this year. In a first this year for Mumbai, the brain dead patient’s bones were also donated to Tata hospital that is registered for transplanting bones with the state government.

Advertising

Ganghav’s organs helped save lives of two other people who received his heart and liver. The hospital officials said his heart had been retrieved and transferred to the Fortis hospital for a waitlisted patient, and his liver was transplanted into a 46-year-old patient at the Apollo hospital itself. His skin was transferred to Masina hospital. The family also agreed to donate his cornea that were transferred to Laxmi eye bank.