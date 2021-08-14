Mumbai: Implementation of hawkers’ policy stalled over corporators’ demand to be in TVC

The implementation of hawkers’ policy in the city is stalled as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to receive a reply from the urban development department regarding the involvement of corporators in the Town Vending Committee (TVC).

In the law committee meeting held in October 2020, corporators demanded to make them members in zonal TVCs and passed a resolution. Since there is no provision of involving corporators in TVCs in Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, the BMC sought clarity from the urban development department.

“We had written a letter to the urban development department as the corporators’ demand will require amendment in the Street Vending Act. We are awaiting their response. The outbreak of Covid-19 has also delayed the process,” said a senior official from BMC.

Implementation of the policy has been pending for the past five years. After the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act got passed in 2014, the BMC distributed 1,28,443 forms among hawkers to be filled and returned to the civic body. Around 99,435 hawkers submitted their forms and 15,361 were found to be eligible. Under the Act, the corporation has to conduct the survey every five years

The civic body had also published 85,891 hawking pitches on about 1,366 roads across Mumbai and invited suggestions and objections from the citizens in 2018. The hawking pitches are a proposed designated space of one square meter by one square meter for hawkers to conduct their business. After hearing the suggestions and objections, the BMC reduced the hawking pitches to 30,832 on 404 roads across the city.